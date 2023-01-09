Former Sunderland and Cork City winger signs for Kerry

Kerry man Sean Kennedy has signed to play for Kerry FC in the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division campaign.

Having played underage in Kerry and for Tralee Dynamos, the Annascaul man made the move cross-channel to play for former Premier League side Sunderland, making some 11 appearances for the North England sides Under 18 team.

Kennedy returned to Ireland in 2021 where he played for both Cork City’s under-19 and senior sides before finishing up with the Rebel Army at the end of 2021.

He also donned the international jersey for Ireland at Under 15 level.

Speaking on the announcement, Sean said “I'm delighted to sign for Kerry FC after taking a career break for the past year. I can't wait to get started and looking forward to playing back home” He added “When I got the call from Billy I couldn't turn it down. I'm really looking forward to playing in front of all the fans and getting all the support we can here at home in Kerry”

First team manager Billy Dennehy said, “I’m delighted to have secured the services of Sean for 2023. He is a huge asset to us and has proven he can compete at this level of the game”. Billy added “The squad is beginning to take shape and training seasons are intensifying as we begin to take our preseason sessions to the next level”

