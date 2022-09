Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says it would be an overreaction to scrap V-A-R - after several controversial decisions at the weekend.

Officiating body the P-G-M-O-L has effectively admitted it was wrong to rule out a West Ham equaliser at Chelsea on Saturday, as well as a Newcastle goal against Crystal Palace.

There were a number of other disputed calls.

Gallagher believes the technology does more good than harm