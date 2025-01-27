Advertisement
Former Premier League referee says wrong decision for Arsenal player to be sent off

Jan 27, 2025 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes it was the wrong decision for Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly to be sent off on Saturday.

The 18-year-old was shown a red card by Michael Oliver in the first-half of their 1-nil win at Wolves - leaving his boss Mikel Arteta furious.

Gallagher says a yellow would've sufficed

There's a big game in the EFL Championship tonight.

Leaders Leeds United face third-placed Burnley at Turf Moor.

Kick-off is at 8 o'clock.

Jota has resigned for Celtic, subject to international clearance.

The Portuguese winger, who joins from Rennes on a five-and-a-half-year contract, won the Scottish Premiership title twice during his first spell with the club.

Meanwhile, Japan striker Kyogo goes in the opposite direction, having signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the French team.

Spain's national team boss Luis de la Fuente has signed a contract extension that will see him stay on until after Euro 2028.

The 63-year-old has been in charge since 2022.

De la Fuente's side will be looking to defend their Euros title after beating England last year in the final.

