Former Premier League referee issues apology after dismissal

Jan 28, 2025 07:56 By radiokerrysport
Former Premier League referee issues apology after dismissal
Former Premier League referee David Coote has accepted full responsibility for his actions and issued an apology after his dismissal last year.

Coote was fired by PGMOL last month following an investigation into a video where he made derogatory remarks about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Additional footage later surfaced, seemingly showing Coote using a white powder while allegedly working at Euro 2024.

In a statement, Coote expressed hope that people will understand these were private moments during a difficult period in his life and do not represent the person he is now.

