Former Munster star Jason Holland has ruled himself out of the running to be the province's next head coach.

The Reds are on the hunt for a replacement for Graham Rowntree, who departed last week just six games into the new URC season.

Holland played for Munster between 1999 and 2008, winning over 100 caps, and is currently New Zealand's backs coach.

However the 52 year old says the Munster job is not for him at this stage.