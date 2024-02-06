Advertisement
Sport

Former Munster man to take up Boks defence coach role

Feb 6, 2024 17:08 By radiokerrysport
Former Munster man to take up Boks defence coach role
South Africa Rugby president Mark Alexander says Jerry Flannery will bring fantastic coaching experience to the Springboks.

The former Ireland hooker is to leave his current position at Harlequins later this month to take up a new role as Boks defence coach.

South Africa have also recruited the recently-retired international referee Jaco Peyper as their new National Laws Advisor.

Richie Gray and Luke Crosbie will both miss the rest of Scotland's Six Nations campaign.

They've been ruled out after suffering respective bicep and shoulder injuries in the narrow win over Wales in Cardiff.

Glasgow duo Max Williamson and Alex Samuel will replace them.

