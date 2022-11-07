Former Munster duo in South Africa A team to face province

Former Munster duo Jason Jenkins and tighthead prop Thomas du Toit have been included in a strong South Africa A team to face the province on Thursday.

The powerful prop captains a South Africa A side that includes 11 full Springboks to play at Pairc Ui Caoimh.

Finn Russell's been recalled to Scotland's rugby union squad ahead of their Autumn Nations clash with New Zealand this weekend.

He'll replace Gloucester fly-half Adam Hastings who was injured during their victory over Fiji on Saturday.

Russell - a controversial omission from the original squad - was one of six players disciplined for breaking team rules during the Six Nations earlier this year.