Advertisement
Sport

Former Munster coach appointed as new coach of Crusaders

Jun 6, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrysport
Former Munster coach appointed as new coach of Crusaders Former Munster coach appointed as new coach of Crusaders
Share this article

Former Munster coach Rob Penney has been appointed as the new coach of New Zealand club Crusaders.

He will take over from Scott Robertson in August.

Penney led Munster between 2012 and 2014.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus