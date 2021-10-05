Advertisement
Sport

Former Munster back row Denis Leamy joins Leinster coaching team

Oct 5, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrysport
Former Munster back row Denis Leamy joins Leinster coaching team
Former Munster and Ireland back row Denis Leamy has joined Leinster's senior coaching team.

The Tipperary native had been working at the province as an Elite Player Development officer for the last two years.

He will fulfill the role of Contact Skills Coach under head coach Leo Cullen.

Leamy won two Heineken Cups as a player with Munster as well as a Grand Slam with Ireland in 2009.

Samoan prop Tietie Tuimauga is set to join Connacht until the end of the season.

He will bolster the westerners front row options, with Denis Buckley sidelined with a long-term injury.

It's understood the 28-year-old will link up with Andy Friend's squad in the coming weeks.

