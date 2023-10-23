Former Mayo forward joins Sligo management team

Former Mayo forward Kevin McLoughlin has joined the Sligo senior football management team.
It's understood he will act as a forwards coach under boss Tony McEntee.
McLoughlin retired from Mayo duty this year after a 15-year-career.
