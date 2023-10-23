Advertisement
Sport

Former Mayo forward joins Sligo management team

Oct 23, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Former Mayo forward joins Sligo management team
Share this article

Former Mayo forward Kevin McLoughlin has joined the Sligo senior football management team.

It's understood he will act as a forwards coach under boss Tony McEntee.

McLoughlin retired from Mayo duty this year after a 15-year-career.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
McCabe double gives Arsenal win
Advertisement

Recommended

Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
McCabe double gives Arsenal win
Rovers take another step towards title
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus