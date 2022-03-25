Former Liverpool chairman has bid to buy Chelsea shortlisted

Former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton and LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly have had their bids to buy Chelsea shortlisted.
Former Olympic champion Seb Coe is also involved in the consortium led by Broughton.
