Former Kerry keeper joins Leinster champions

Mar 20, 2024 17:31 By radiokerrysport
Former Kerry keeper joins Leinster champions
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Former Kerry underage goalkeeper Devon Burns has joined Leinster and Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes.

The Na Gaeil man was between the sticks when the Kingdom won the 2022 Munster U20 Football Championship.

He was also part of the county minor side beaten in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final.

Burns is stationed in Dublin as a Garda.

Speaking with The Irish Examiner Na Gaeil chairman Conor Kavanagh said the departure was an amicable one, adding that he hopes the player will return to Na Gaeil in the future.

