Former Kerry footballer to coach Killarney basketball team

Brian Clarke is the new coach of Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney.

The former Kerry footballer was an integral part of the St Pauls side who competed at the top table of Irish basketball in the 1990s and 2000s. A verstaile sportsman, he was an All Ireland medal winner with Kerry in 1997, he hasnt rested on his laurels since his playing days were over. He has been an integral part of the education of the Club young guns, just last year coaching the U18 side. This team, with the likes of Jack O Sullivan, Eoin Carroll, Mark Sheehan and Oisin Spring, will form the backbone of the National League squad going forward.

Meanwhile, Lakers have announced the signing of Braden Bell for the upcoming League season. The 6ft 7 inch native of Rowlett in Texas has experience of playing Division 1 College basketball at the Marist Red Foxes and more recently Prairie View Panthers . While essentially an inside player he is also adept from outside and his versatility and mobility are seen as complimentary qualities for the young Lakers side. With Basketball Irelands new regulations allowing for two American players to feature in the on court five the Club are also working on another high level signing which is very close to completion.

The Lakers will be completing their squad in the coming weeks with the season pencilled in for a late September start.