Former Kerry Captain Delighted With O Sé Appointment

Aug 24, 2022 17:08 By brendan
Tomás Ó Sé will take his first steps in inter-county management with Kerry's under-20's.

The five-time All Ireland winner takes over from Declan O'Sullivan.

Fellow Kingdom legends Seamus Moynihan and Bryan Sheehan will be part of his backroom team along with Sean Walsh of Moyvane.

As a player, Walsh won 2 County championships with Feale Rangers in 1978 and 1980. Off the field, he was Chairman of the Kerry County Board from 98 to 2008 and was appointed tour manager of the 2006 and 2008 International Rules series between Ireland and Australia.

Sean went on to be elected Vice Chairman of the Munster Council and eventually became Chairman in 2010.
More recently, he was named as Kerry LGFA Chairman in 2018.

Former Kerry Captain and Radio Kerry commentator Ambrose O’Donovan is pleased with the appointment…

