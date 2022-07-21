Advertisement
Sport

Former Kerry Captain Backs Foley To Mark Comer

Jul 21, 2022 17:07 By brendan
Former Kerry Captain Backs Foley To Mark Comer Former Kerry Captain Backs Foley To Mark Comer
Share this article

Just 3 days to go to the All Ireland senior football final between Kerry and Galway.

While Kerry defeated Galway in the 2000 All-Ireland final, the last time the 2 counties met in the championship was a 1-13 to 1-10 win for Galway in the 2018 Super 8s.

After beating Dublin with the last kick of the game the Kingdom are in their first final since 2019.

Advertisement

Speaking with Radio Kerrys Niamh Daly, former Kerry Captain Aislinn Desmond has been looking at how Kerry will have to prepare for Damien Comer. The Rathmore woman has been impressed by the mental resolve of the Kerry team this season…

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus