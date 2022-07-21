Former Kerry Captain Backs Foley To Mark Comer

Just 3 days to go to the All Ireland senior football final between Kerry and Galway.

While Kerry defeated Galway in the 2000 All-Ireland final, the last time the 2 counties met in the championship was a 1-13 to 1-10 win for Galway in the 2018 Super 8s.

After beating Dublin with the last kick of the game the Kingdom are in their first final since 2019.

Speaking with Radio Kerrys Niamh Daly, former Kerry Captain Aislinn Desmond has been looking at how Kerry will have to prepare for Damien Comer. The Rathmore woman has been impressed by the mental resolve of the Kerry team this season…

