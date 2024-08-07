Advertisement
Former Irish International To Take Charge Of England

Aug 7, 2024 10:42 By radiokerrysport
Former Irish International To Take Charge Of England
Former Republic of Ireland international Lee Carsley is set to take interim charge of England for their Nations League fixture with Ireland in Dublin next month.

The Telegraph report that current England Under 21 boss Carsley will assume control of the European Championship finalists as the FA look for a permanent replacement for Gareth Southgate.

Rangers scored an injury time equaliser to secure what could prove to be a valuable 1-1 draw with Dynamo Kyiv in their Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie.

The second leg takes place at Hampden Park next week.

