Tributes are being paid to former Galway footballer Noel Tierney, who has died at the age of 82.

The Milltown man starred as full-back on the team that won three All-Irelands in a row in 1964, 65 and 66.

In 1964, at the age of 22, Tierney was named as Footballer of the Year.

He also won five Connacht Championship medals and two Railway Cup titles with Connacht.