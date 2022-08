Former Dublin star Paddy Christie could be in line for a role with the Mayo senior footballers.

The 2002 All-Star has emerged as a member of Declan Shaw's coaching ticket.

Other members of the proposed management team are Richie Feeney, Cormac Rowland and Dessie Sloyan.

Kevin McStay, Mike Solan and Ray Dempsey are also in the running for the vacant manager's role.