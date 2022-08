Former Dublin footballer Ger Brennan has emerged as one of the favourites to take over as Monaghan senior football manager.

The two-time All-Ireland winner has reportedly been interviewed with a view to succeeding Seamus McEnaney.

==

Advertisement

Tyrone look set to be without Conor McKenna next season.

It's understood the Eglish forward has committed to a return to the AFL.

McKenna - who was part of Tyrone's All-Ireland winning squad last year - previously played with Essendon