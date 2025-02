Former Dublin football goalkeeper and manager Paddy Cullen has passed away at the age of 80 following a long illness.

The four-time All-Star saved a penalty from Galway's Liam Sammon in the All-Ireland final as Dublin lifted the Sam Maguire in 1974.

He won two further All-Ireland medals during his 13 years between the posts and went on to manage his county to League and Leinster success in the 1990s.