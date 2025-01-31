Former darts world champion suffering from arthritis

Former darts world champion Michael Smith says he's suffering from arthritis in his throwing hand.
The 34-year-old will see a specialist next week and promises to be back "very, very quickly".
Advertisement
Former darts world champion Michael Smith says he's suffering from arthritis in his throwing hand.
The 34-year-old will see a specialist next week and promises to be back "very, very quickly".
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus