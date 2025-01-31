Advertisement
Sport

Former darts world champion suffering from arthritis

Jan 31, 2025 13:02 By radiokerrysport
Former darts world champion suffering from arthritis
Share this article

Former darts world champion Michael Smith says he's suffering from arthritis in his throwing hand.

The 34-year-old will see a specialist next week and promises to be back "very, very quickly".

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry hurling and football teams to be revealed tonight
Advertisement
Harrington and Purcell 9 off top spot
Julie-Ann Russell announces retirement
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 11,500 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
Councillors call for council to hire contractors clear snow in emergencies
Harrington and Purcell 9 off top spot
Julie-Ann Russell announces retirement
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus