Advertisement
Sport

Former Cork hurler passes away

Mar 18, 2025 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Former Cork hurler passes away
Share this article

Former Cork hurler Ger Fitzgerald has died aged 60, after an illness.

The Rebels corner forward won two All-Ireland medals in 1986 and 1990.

Fitzgerald also won his third Munster Hurling title as captain in 1992.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

St.Pauls Quarter Finals confirmed for Saturday
Advertisement
Kerry aim to halt losing run
Kerry Golf News & Results
Advertisement

Recommended

Republic of Ireland to host Senegal
Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre CEO says McGregor White House appearance distressing for sexual abuse victims
Harrington and Power confirmed for Irish Open
Kerry County Council announces road closure for Stacks Mountain Wind Farm works
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus