Former Cork hurler passes away

Former Cork hurler Ger Fitzgerald has died aged 60, after an illness.
The Rebels corner forward won two All-Ireland medals in 1986 and 1990.
Fitzgerald also won his third Munster Hurling title as captain in 1992.
