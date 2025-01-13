Advertisement
Sport

Former Chairman of Listowel Race Company passes away

Jan 13, 2025
Former Chairman of Listowel Race Company passes away
Eamon Foran, Director and former Chairman of Listowel Race Company, has died in his 90th year.

He joined Listowel Race Company as a Director in May 1980 and was Chairman from 1992 to 1994 and again for a second term, 2002 to 2004.

Eamon had a great knowledge of land, as he came from a farming background and this expertise was a great asset for Listowel Racetrack and its committee all down through the forty-five years that Eamon was in the Company.

Eamon was pre-deceased by his wife Elaine and his sons Kenneth and Dermot.

