Former Chairman of Listowel Race Company passes away

Eamon Foran, Director and former Chairman of Listowel Race Company, has died in his 90th year.

He joined Listowel Race Company as a Director in May 1980 and was Chairman from 1992 to 1994 and again for a second term, 2002 to 2004.

Eamon had a great knowledge of land, as he came from a farming background and this expertise was a great asset for Listowel Racetrack and its committee all down through the forty-five years that Eamon was in the Company.

Eamon was pre-deceased by his wife Elaine and his sons Kenneth and Dermot.