Former captain says player development pathway lacking

Former Ireland captain Fiona Coghlan says a player development pathway is lacking for women's rugby players in the country.

Ireland missed out on a place at next year's World Cup after finishing in third-place at the European qualifier tournament last weekend.

Coghlan feels the club game in Ireland has to be supported by the I-R-F-U in order to bring through talent for the national senior team

Advertisement

The I-R-F-U has confirmed Simon Broughton's appointment as Leinster's new academy manager.

New Zealander Broughton has been coaching underage representative sides at Leinster for 15 years and succeeds Noel McNamara in the role.

Advertisement

Leinster's head-coach Leo Cullen says it's a "critical appointment" for the province.

Warren Gatland is set to change his role at the Chiefs for the coming Super Rugby season.

He'll become director of rugby in order to make way for the full-time appointment of Clayton McMillan as head-coach.

Advertisement

McMillan had stepped in as head-coach during Gatland's sabbatical to coach the Lions during this summer's tour of South Africa.