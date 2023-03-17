Advertisement
Sport

Former captain in temporary charge of Palace

Mar 17, 2023 16:03 By radiokerrysport
Former captain in temporary charge of Palace Former captain in temporary charge of Palace
Share this article

Former captain Paddy McCarthy will be in temporary charge of Crystal Palace when they visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Patrick Vieira's been sacked after a 12-match winless run, with the club three points above the relegation zone.

==

Advertisement

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says they're ready for a "red hot" atmosphere when they head to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League tonight.

Kick off at the City Ground is at 8pm.

Meanwhile, former captain Paddy McCarthy will be in temporary charge of Crystal Palace when they visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Advertisement

Patrick Vieira's been sacked after a 12-match winless run, with the club three points above the relegation zone.

==

The final two Old Firm derbies of the Scottish Premiership season will be played without away fans due to recent crowd trouble.

Advertisement

The decision was agreed by both clubs.

Leaders Celtic host Rangers at Parkhead next month, before the pair meet again at Ibrox once the league splits.

Both sets of supporters will be allowed in for their Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on the 30th April.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus