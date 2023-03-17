Former captain in temporary charge of Palace

Former captain Paddy McCarthy will be in temporary charge of Crystal Palace when they visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Patrick Vieira's been sacked after a 12-match winless run, with the club three points above the relegation zone.

==

Advertisement

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says they're ready for a "red hot" atmosphere when they head to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League tonight.

Kick off at the City Ground is at 8pm.

Meanwhile, former captain Paddy McCarthy will be in temporary charge of Crystal Palace when they visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Advertisement

Patrick Vieira's been sacked after a 12-match winless run, with the club three points above the relegation zone.

==

The final two Old Firm derbies of the Scottish Premiership season will be played without away fans due to recent crowd trouble.

Advertisement

The decision was agreed by both clubs.

Leaders Celtic host Rangers at Parkhead next month, before the pair meet again at Ibrox once the league splits.

Both sets of supporters will be allowed in for their Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on the 30th April.