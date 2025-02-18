Former Athlone midfielder signs for Kerry FC

Former Athlone midfielder Carl Mujaguzi has signed for Kerry FC.

The 24 year-old Uganda international joins from Swedish side BK Olympic, who are based in Malmo.

Apart from Athlone, central midfielder Mujaguzi has spent his career in Sweden.

He made 23 appearances for Athlone in 2024 and was on the bench for his country for two friendlies last year.

Kerry FC press release:

Kerry Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Uganda-born, Swedish-raised midfielder Carl Mujaguzi. Mujaguzi has signed for the Kingdom after an impressive season with First Division rivals Athlone Town.

A Uganda international player, the 24-year-old central midfielder is a welcome addition to Conor McCarthy’s midfield ahead of the new campaign. Mujaguzi lands in the Kingdom from the Swedish side BK Olympic, who are based in Malmo. Before that, Carl played for Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division, where he scored a fantastic bicycle kick against the Kingdom in the first half of the season. He made some 23 appearances for Athlone in 2024 and will link up with an already strong Kerry FC midfield in 2025.

Bar Athlone Town, Mujaguzi has played all his trade in Sweden, with previous clubs including Sibbhults IF, IFK Hässleholm and IFK Malmö. Mujaguzi also plays for the Uganda International team and was on the bench for his country for two friendlies in 2024.

Speaking to kerryfc.com after his signing, Carl Mujaguzi said, “I am honoured to sign for Kerry FC and to be part of a club with such a passionate fan base, a clear vision for the future, and a strong connection to the community. Wearing the green jersey is a privilege, and I am fully committed to giving my best on the pitch to contribute to the team’s success. I look forward to this exciting journey and to creating unforgettable moments alongside my teammates and our supporters. See you all soon!

Also speaking to kerryfc.com, First Team Manager Conor McCarthy said, “We are delighted to announce the arrival of Carl to the first team group here in Kerry. Another man with a huge pedigree and can play in a variety of midfield positions for us. He obviously came up against us with Athlone and scored a fantastic goal in Mounthawk Park. Now that he is in Kerry Green, I hope he can do the same for us! Obviously, anyone who can play senior football for their country is always a welcome addition to a First Division club, and we’ve already seen plenty of him in training, so I’m looking forward to his addition to the matchday squad as well.”