Forest win at Wolves; EFL Cup semis begin tonight

Jan 7, 2025 07:44 By radiokerrysport
Forest win at Wolves; EFL Cup semis begin tonight
Nuno Espirito Santo's Nottingham Forest beat his former club Wolves 3-0 at Molineux in the Premier League last night.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi scored the goals.

That's six consecutive league wins for Forest who are third in the table, level on points with second placed Arsenal.

Wolves meanwhile are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

West Ham have held talks with Graham Potter about the managerial position in the event Julen Lopetegui leaves the club.

The Irons sit 14th in the Premier League table after a poor first half of the season.

The Carabao Cup reaches the semi-final stage tonight.

Arsenal host Newcastle in the first leg of their last four tie.

Ahead of this the Gunners have been dealt another injury blow.

Ethan Nwaneri has been ruled out for a few weeks with a muscle injury.

He joins fellow forwards Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling in the treatment room.

Boss Mikel Arteta has said in the build up that some of his players may have to play out of position to cover the gaps.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 8-o'clock.

