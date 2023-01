Dean Henderson was the hero for Nottingham Forest as they reached the semi-finals of the EFL Cup for the first time since 1992.

He saved two penalties in a 4-3 shootout victory over Wolves.

Henderson is on-loan from Manchester United, who'll be their opponents in the last-four.

Forest boss Steve Cooper says the possibility he might be unable to play against his parent club is a shame.



The Other Semi final pairing will be Newcastle United vs Southampton.