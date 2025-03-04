Advertisement
Forest through to quarter-finals of FA Cup

Mar 4, 2025 08:18 By radiokerrysport
Nottingham Forest are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side beat Ipswich Town 5-4 on penalties at the City Ground last night.

They'll face Brighton in the last eight.

