Nottingham Forest have dropped to the bottom of the Premier League after they were beaten 1-nil by struggling Wolves.

Ruben Neves' penalty was enough for the managerless hosts at Molineux.

Leicester have jumped above Forest on goal difference despite them being held to a goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth remain unbeaten under interim boss Gary O'Neil after their 2-all draw with fellow newly promoted side Fulham.

Tottenham host Everton in the late game.