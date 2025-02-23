Advertisement
Sport

Forest beaten at Newcastle

Feb 23, 2025 16:56 By radiokerrysport
Newcastle have climbed up to fifth in the Premier League with a 4-3 win at home to Nottingham Forest.

The hosts had gone behind early but fought back, with Alexander Isak scoring twice.

Liverpool kick-off at Manchester City later this hour, aiming to go 11 points clear at the top of the table with victory over the defending champions.

Watford have moved within three points of the Championship's play-off places with a 2-nil win at home to their rivals, Luton.

It ends a run of five straight home defeats at Vicarage Road.

The visitors remain bottom of the table - five points from safety.

