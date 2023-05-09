Forest and Everton make big steps towards survival

Southampton were all but condemned to the Championship last night.

They lost 4-3 away to Nottingham Forest, meaning anything but a win at home to Fulham on Saturday and they will be down.

Forest are now three points clear of the relegation zone, much to the delight of their manager Steve Cooper.

In all, 21 goals were spread across yesterday's three games with the five conceded by Leicester at Fulham in a 5-3 defeat seeing them drop into the bottom three.

Everton are two points free of the drop zone after a 5-1 victory which dented the European hopes of their hosts, Brighton.