Meath full-forward Mathew Costello has capped a fine year by being crowned the Tailteann Cup Footballer of the Year.

The Joe McDonagh Cup hurler of the year award has gone to Carlow’s Martin Kavanagh.

Another Meath man - Jack Regan - wins Christy Ring Cup hurler of the year.

Nickey Rackard Cup hurler of the year goes to Wicklow’s Andy O’Brien.

And Monaghan’s Niall Garland wins the Lory Meagher Cup hurler of the year award.