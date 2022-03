There is a repeat of the All-Ireland final at O'Neills Healy Park this evening.

Relegation fighting Tyrone host second placed Mayo in round six of the Allianz National Football League.

Throw-in in Omagh is at a-quarter-to-6.

There's a double-header in Clones meanwhile as the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division One semi-finals take place/

Champions Dublin face Donegal from 1-o'clock while at 3 it's Mayo versus All-Ireland champions Meath.