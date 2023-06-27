Football for All celebrates 10 years



A wonderful initiative by Killarney Celtic FC to ensure inclusiveness and to guarantee game-time opportunities for players with intellectual, physical and sensory needs has just celebrated a landmark birthday.

The Football for All project is aimed at players aged between six and 18 and a special celebration has been held to mark 10 years of great success.

The final training session of the season at Celtic Park was followed by a fun-filled birthday party with games, treats and novelties and club members turned out in force for the occasion.

Also in attendance was the outgoing FAI regional development officer Chelsea Noonan.

The project commenced in February 2013 when the club, determined to be fully inclusive, organised a six-week pilot programme with the FAI, spearheaded by Football for All Development Officer for Munster Nick Harrison.

Celtic then appointed its own specialist coaches, including John Don and Jane O’Donoghue, whose youngest daughter has autism and dyspraxia, and other parents Denis and Amelia Tucker, Claire Doherty and Denise O’Regan.

The programme grew year on year and several specialist soccer blitzes were attended in Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Dublin where all Football for All clubs came together to play non-competitive matches.

“As much as it is about soccer, it is also about social skills and friendships,” said organiser Jane O’Donoghue.

“In the earlier years, we travelled by bus to away blitzes and we also had overnight stays in Dublin and Youghal and we did this as whole-family events,” she added.

Killarney Celtic’s Football for All stars also highlighted their skills at half-time at Turners Cross for high-profile Cork City FC League of Ireland games.

“Cork City FC have been extremely good to our FFA team and 10 years on, we are still in contact with them,” said Jane.

Football for All is for players that want the competition but also those that just want a kick around for an hour on a Wednesday evening.

One high-achieving player was Fiana Bradley who started out with Celtic’s Football for All team and progressed on to mainstream soccer with Cork City FC and the Ireland under 16 and under 17 women’s teams.

The clubhouse at Celtic Park features a mural featuring Fiana’s achievements

In 2016 Killarney Celtic’s Football for All squad were runners-up in a national competition to find the best sports club in Ireland, despite incredible competition from 3,000 entries.

That achievement earned the club €1,000 towards equipment.

Training will recommence in September and new members always welcome. Contact Jane O’Donoghue on 086-2243435.