Football final tonight for MTU Kerry

Nov 28, 2023 08:30 By radiokerrysport
MTU Kerry, sponsored by TLI group, tonight play Dundalk IT in the final of the Division 2 Men's Senior Football League.

The game is on in Laois centre of excellence, Portlaoise at 7.30.

