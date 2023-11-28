Football final tonight for MTU Kerry

MTU Kerry, sponsored by TLI group, tonight play Dundalk IT in the final of the Division 2 Men's Senior Football League.
The game is on in Laois centre of excellence, Portlaoise at 7.30.
