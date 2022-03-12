Advertisement
Football and Camogie leagues continue today

Mar 12, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Football and Camogie leagues continue today
The two sides with unbeaten records in Division One of the Allianz Football League go head-to-head tonight.

Kerry host Mayo in Tralee from half seven.

Elsewhere in the top tier, Armagh take on Kildare from 6pm.

There's an important game in the relegation battle in Division Two at 5pm when Down host Offaly.

Holders Kilkenny take on Cork in the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League this afternoon.

Their Division One Group Two meeting has a 2 o'clock start at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Elsewhere in the same section, it's Limerick versus Clare from half four.

In Group One, Tipperary play Dublin while Down take on Offaly.

