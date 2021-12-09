Football all stars and footballer of the year to be announced tomorrow night

Limerick have been awarded a record 12 hurling all stars from this year's GAA / GPA awards.

Cian Lynch, Sean Finn and Kyle Hayes are all on the shortlist for hurler of the year, and they are in the team.

John Kiely's side beat Cork by 16 points in the All Ireland final back in August, and for the first time in the 50 year history of the All Stars, there are no representatives of the All Ireland runners up on the team.

The other three players selected are Kilkenny's Eoin Murphy in goal, Conor Prunty of Waterford at full back and Tony Kelly of Clare at right corner forward.

The previous record for All Stars was nine, won by the 2020 Limerick team, Kilkenny in 1983, 2000 and 2008 - and in football - Dublin in 1977 and 2020 and Kerry in 1981.

The football all stars and footballer of the year will be announced tomorrow night.

Tyrone pair Conor Meyler and Kieran McGeary and Mayo's Lee Keegan are on the footballer of the year shortlist.