Footage emerges of attack on match official

Video footage has emerged of a match official being knocked to the ground after a Leinster club football match yesterday.

Referee Barry Tiernan was confronted in the aftermath of Summerhill's 1-9 to 1-7 win over Tullamore at O'Connor Park.

The Dublin official originally awarded Tullamore a penalty before reversing the decision following consultation with his umpires.

A video has gone viral on social media showing the attack on Tiernan as he was being escorted from the field.

All-Ireland club football champions Kilmacud Crokes retained their Dublin title yesterday.

Shane Walsh hit 1-2 for the winners in their 1-14 to nine points victory over Ballyboden St Enda's in the county final at Parnell Park.

In hurling, John Conlon played a key role for Clonlara as they got the better of Crusheen to claim the Clare title.

It finished 3-18 to 2-16 at Cusack Park in Ennis.