Advertisement
Sport

Foot injury sidelines Trippier

Feb 14, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrysport
Foot injury sidelines Trippier Foot injury sidelines Trippier
Share this article

Newcastle have been dealt a blow with in form full back Kieran Trippier set to miss a number of matches with injury.

The Premier League club have confirmed the England international fractured a bone in his foot during the win against Aston Villa yesterday.

Trippier has scored in the last two games.

Advertisement

Meanwhile there is one game in the Championship this evening

Blackburn can move to within 2 points of second placed Bournemouth with a win over 9th placed West Brom.

Kick off at the Hawthorns is at 8.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus