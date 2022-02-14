Foot injury sidelines Trippier

Newcastle have been dealt a blow with in form full back Kieran Trippier set to miss a number of matches with injury.

The Premier League club have confirmed the England international fractured a bone in his foot during the win against Aston Villa yesterday.

Trippier has scored in the last two games.

Meanwhile there is one game in the Championship this evening

Blackburn can move to within 2 points of second placed Bournemouth with a win over 9th placed West Brom.

Kick off at the Hawthorns is at 8.