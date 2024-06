UPDATE: Foden has flown home to be present for the birth of his third child. He is expected to be back with the England squad by Sunday.

Phil Foden has left the England squad to return home for what is being described as a 'pressing family matter'.

The Manchester City attacker started last night's nil-all draw with Slovenia.

It's not yet clear whether Foden will return in time for their last 16 outing on Sunday.