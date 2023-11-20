FloMAX Liffey Celtics and Belfast Star stay unbeaten

FloMAX Liffey Celtics weathered a fierce challenge from Catalyst Fr. Mathews, winning 84-75, to preserve their unbeaten start to this season’s MissQuote.ie Super League. In the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, North Conference leaders Belfast Star also remain unbeaten, following a 95-66 win over Templeogue, while Maree prevailed 83-69 against Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU, to move top of the South Conference.

Karl Kilbride’s FloMAX Liffey Celtics were made scrap tooth and nail for Saturday’s 84-75 point triumph over Catalyst Fr. Mathews in Leixlip, as they coughed up an 18-point advantage to trail by three at the break.

Yet some superb inside work by Alexandra Navarette, who emerged the game’s top scorer on 26 points, together with timely three-pointers from Kate O’Flaherty (23) and Sorcha Tiernan (18), saw the hosts steady the ship to secure victory.

Advertisement

“That was tough” admitted Kilbride. “We went down eight in the second half and that’s probably the first time we’ve been down like that all season, so I was delighted that we had the character and resilience to come back, because last year, we would probably have folded in that game” he said.

At the other end of the MissQuote.ie Super League table, Shannon Cunningham hit 13 points down the stretch, as University of Galway Mystics turned an eight-point deficit into a 75-61 victory over Portlaoise Panthers to register their first league win of the season.

A huge first-quarter performance, in which they outscored Ulster University by 22, laid the foundation for Pyrobel Killester’s 94-71 victory on Saturday.

Advertisement

Sunday’s two MissQuote.ie Super League fixtures saw SETU Waterford Wildcats record a 80-48 victory at DCU Mercy. Defending champions, The Address UCC Glanmire carded a 74-68 win at home to Trinity Meteors.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, Damaria Franklin hit 26 points and Tom Dumont weighed in with 19, as Maree surmounted the challenge of defending champions, Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU in Kingfisher Sports Arena on Saturday night.

“The games have been so tight and this one was no different” said Maree Head Coach, Charlie Crowley. “We look forward to playing Moycullen next Sunday”, he added.

Advertisement

Belfast Star had five players in double figures, including top scorer Conor Quinn (16), as they ran out 29-point winners against Templeogue, 95-66, to extend their lead in the North Conference to nine points following Pyrobel Killester’s 93-76 reversal at the hands of EJ Sligo All-Stars in Mercy College.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors battled their way back from six points down at the half to record a 93-83 point victory away to Energywise Ireland Neptune.

A second-quarter run proved crucial in seeing Bright St. Vincent’s record thier first win of the season, a 79-75 victory over Ulster University, while Griffith College Éanna managed to see off Flexachem KCYMS in overtime, 98-92.

Advertisement

In the only InsureMyVan.ie Super League fixture played on Sunday, Maigh Cuilinn recorded an 87-78 home victory at home to UCC Demons at the Kingfisher Sports Arena.

In the MissQuote.ie Division One, leaders St. Paul’s Killarney weathered a ferocious challenge by Phoenix Rockets to clinch a 73-71 victory in overtime, while Templeogue’s unbeaten start in the league drew to an end at the hands of a Limerick Sport Huskies outfit that carded an 88-74 win.

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles won 72-52 at Moy Tolka Rovers while Abbey Seals Dublin Lions won out 100-81 against Marble City Hawks and Oblate Dynamos recorded a 91-80 point victory in overtime against SETU Carlow.

Advertisement

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division One, Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers suffered their first loss of the campaign, after they went down 106-101 to Moy Tolka Rovers.

SETU Carlow beat Joels Dublin Lions 104-66, while Drogheda Wolves returned home from Belfield celebrating a 79-70 victory over UCD Marian.

Titans kept Killarney Cougars rooted to the foot of the table with a narrow 82-80 victory, while Limerick Sport Eagles saw off SETU Waterford Vikings 97-80 and Scotts Lakers Killarney recorded a 90-77 triumph over Limerick Celtics.

For more in-depth rights-free copy from InsureMyVan.ie Division One and MissQuote.ie Division One click here

Results

MissQuote.ie Super League

Saturday November 18th

University of Galway Mystics 75 - 61 Portlaoise Panthers

Pyrobel Killester 94 - 71 Ulster University

FloMAX Liffey Celtics 84 - 75 Catalyst Fr. Mathews

Sunday November 19th

DCU Mercy 48 - 80 SETU Waterford Wildcats

The Address UCC Glanmire 74 - 68 Trinity Meteors

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Saturday November 18th

Belfast Star 95 - 66 Templeogue

Energywise Ireland Neptune 83 - 93 Garvey's Tralee Warriors

Bright St. Vincents 79 - 75 Ulster University

Maree BC 83 - 69 Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU

Flexachem KCYMS 92 - 98 Griffith College Éanna

EJ Sligo All-Stars 93 - 76 Pyrobel Killester

Sunday November 19th

Maigh Cuilinn 87 - 78 UCC Demons

MissQuote.ie Division One

Saturday November 18th

St. Pauls Killarney 73 - 71 Phoenix Rockets

Limerick Sport Huskies 88 - 74 Templeogue

Moy Tolka Rovers 52 - 72 McEvoy's Cavan Eagles

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 100 - 81 Marble City Hawks

Oblate Dynamos 91 - 80 SETU Carlow

Sunday November 19th

iSecure Swords Thunder v Limerick Celtics

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

Saturday November 18th

SETU Carlow 104 - 66 Joels Dublin Lions

UCD Marian 70 - 79 Drogheda Wolves

Mater Private Malahide 83 - 77 Team NorthWest

Killarney Cougars 80 - 82 Titans BC

Limerick Sport Eagles 97 - 80 SETU Waterford Vikings

Moy Tolka Rovers 106 - 101 Kavanagh's Portlaoise Panthers

Scotts Lakers Killarney 90 - 77 Limerick Celtics

Fixtures

MissQuote.ie Super League

Saturday November 25th

University of Galway Mystics vs Catalyst Fr. Mathews, Kingfisher Sports Arena, 1600

SETU Waterford Wildcats vs Portlaoise Panthers, Mercy Gym, 1700

Ulster University vs The Address UCC Glanmire, Jordanstown Sports Village, 1715

Trinity Meteors vs DCU Mercy, Trinity College, 1730

Sunday November 26th

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell vs FloMAX Liffey Celtics, Gurranabraher Credit Union Arena, 1445

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Friday November 24th

UCC Demons vs Garvey's Tralee Warriors, Mardyke Arena, 1930

Saturday November 25th

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU vs Flexachem KCYMS, MTU Arena, 1600

Pyrobel Killester vs Ulster University, IWA, 1800

Belfast Star vs Energywise Ireland Neptune, De la Salle College, 1830

Griffith College Éanna vs Bright St. Vincent's, Coláiste Éanna, 1900

Templeogue vs EJ Sligo All Stars, Nord Anglia International School, 1930

Sunday November 26th

Maigh Cuilinn vs Maree, Kingfisher Sports Arena, 1500

MissQuote.ie Division One

Saturday November 25th

McEvoy's Cavan Eagles vs Limerick Celtics, Virginia Show Centre, 1700

Templeogue vs St. Paul's Killarney, Nord Anglia International School, 1700

iSecure Swords Thunder vs Moy Tolka Rovers, ALSAA, 1730

Marble City Hawks vs Oblate Dynamoes, O'Loughlin Gaels GAA Club, 1900

Sunday November 26th

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions vs SETU Carlow, Coláiste Bríde, 1600

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

Saturday November 25th

Team Northwest vs SETU Carlow, ATU, 1700

Moy Tolka Rovers vs SETU Waterford Vikings, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 1800

Killarney Cougars vs UCD Marian, Presentation Gym, 1900

Kavanagh's Portlaoise Panthers vs Limerick Sport Eagles, St. Mary's Hall, 1900

Drogheda Wolves vs Titans BC, Ballymakenny College, 1930

Sunday November 26th

Limerick Celtics vs Mater Private Malahide, Crescent College, 1515