Advertisement
Sport

Flexachem KCYMS win Premier Men's title at St Marys blitz

Dec 31, 2022 10:12 By radiokerrysport
Flexachem KCYMS win Premier Men's title at St Marys blitz Flexachem KCYMS win Premier Men's title at St Marys blitz
Share this article

The big final of the night in the Premier Men's competition saw Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin overcome Ballincollig on a 44-41 scoreline with Aleix Pujadas Tarradellas coming away with the MVP award.

The Division 1 mens final was a very exciting affair with St Brendan's come out as 22-21 winners over a St Mary's side that scored the last 11 points in a row but the Tralee side held out in the finish. Aaron Fleming of St Brendan's was the MVP in this one.

The Division 2 Mens encounter saw Cahersiveen led by John Teahan and his sons Sean and Ronan have too much power for ST Mary's , winning 29-16. Jim Lynch of Cahersiveen was MVP in this one.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus