Flexachem KCYMS win Premier Men's title at St Marys blitz

The big final of the night in the Premier Men's competition saw Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin overcome Ballincollig on a 44-41 scoreline with Aleix Pujadas Tarradellas coming away with the MVP award.

The Division 1 mens final was a very exciting affair with St Brendan's come out as 22-21 winners over a St Mary's side that scored the last 11 points in a row but the Tralee side held out in the finish. Aaron Fleming of St Brendan's was the MVP in this one.

The Division 2 Mens encounter saw Cahersiveen led by John Teahan and his sons Sean and Ronan have too much power for ST Mary's , winning 29-16. Jim Lynch of Cahersiveen was MVP in this one.