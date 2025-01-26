Advertisement
Sport

Flexachem KCYMS Victorious In Men's Superleague

Jan 26, 2025 12:52 By radiokerrysport
Flexachem KCYMS Victorious In Men's Superleague
Share this article

Flexachem KCYMS enjoyed a narrow home victory against Maree last night.

The Killorglin side took the honours by 85 points to 82.

Utility Trust St Paul's Killarney were victorious in their Women's Superleague game defeating Brunell by the narrowest of margins.

Advertisement

The game at Presentation Gym ended with 71-70 success.

At the same venue, Killarney Cougars were on the wrong end of the result in their Men's Division One game at home to Moycullen losing by 78 points to 73.

Also in the Men's National League, there was defeat for Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney losing 73-63 away to Titans.

Advertisement

In the Basketball Ireland Men's Development League, Garvey's Tralee Warriors had nine points to spare over Fr Matthews winning by 79 points to 70.

Garvey's Tralee Warriors Women lost out to the same opposition by 78 points to 53 in the Women's Development League.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Munster Into Top 8 In URC Table
Advertisement
Fionan Mackessy To Make Hurling Debut For Kilkenny V Clare
Sinner The Winner In Melbourne
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry volunteers thanked by county’s centre 
Munster Into Top 8 In URC Table
Garda patrols in North Kerry to prevent illegal hunting
Fionan Mackessy To Make Hurling Debut For Kilkenny V Clare
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus