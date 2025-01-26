Flexachem KCYMS Victorious In Men's Superleague

Flexachem KCYMS enjoyed a narrow home victory against Maree last night.

The Killorglin side took the honours by 85 points to 82.

Utility Trust St Paul's Killarney were victorious in their Women's Superleague game defeating Brunell by the narrowest of margins.

The game at Presentation Gym ended with 71-70 success.

At the same venue, Killarney Cougars were on the wrong end of the result in their Men's Division One game at home to Moycullen losing by 78 points to 73.

Also in the Men's National League, there was defeat for Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney losing 73-63 away to Titans.

In the Basketball Ireland Men's Development League, Garvey's Tralee Warriors had nine points to spare over Fr Matthews winning by 79 points to 70.

Garvey's Tralee Warriors Women lost out to the same opposition by 78 points to 53 in the Women's Development League.