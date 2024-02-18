Advertisement
Sport

Flexachem KCYMS Edge Closer To Basketball Play-Offs

Feb 18, 2024 12:33 By radiokerrysport
Flexachem KCYMS Edge Closer To Basketball Play-Offs
There was a big win for Flexachem KCYMS last night in the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Superleague

They defeated Neptune on the scoreline of 89-79.

The win moves them right in contention for the playoffs spots with two more home games back to back in the coming weeks.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Basketball League

Killarney Cougars suffered a 16 point defeat away to Limerick Sport Eagles at the University of Limerick losing by 107 points to 91.

Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney, however, took another step towards the playoffs with a 108-98 win over Team NorthWest.

Meanwhile, Utility Trust St Pauls have gone through the MissQuote.ie Women's Basketball League campaign unbeaten at home, the final chapter being an 85-71 win over the Limerick Sport Huskies.

Period of detention extended for men questioned over massive drugs seizure
