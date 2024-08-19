Flesk Valley review

Action from the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, hosted by Flesk Rowing Club, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Templenoe RC, Workmen's RC and Sive RC, powering through the water in the veteran mixed race. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Action from the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals, hosted by Flesk Valley Rowing Club, on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Templenoe RC, Denis O'Donoghue, Centre, happy with his race. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Senior Mixed 1st Templenoe 2nd Templenoe 3rd Reen Pier
U18 Boys 1st Templenoe 2nd Flesk Valley 3rd Flesk Valley
Master Ladies 1st Caherdaniel 2nd Templenoe 3rd Sive
U21 Ladies 1st Flesk Valley 2nd Cahersiveen 3rd Flesk Valley
U14 Girls 1st Cahersiveen 2nd Sive 3rd Valentia
Master Men 1st Templenoe 2nd Templenoe 3rd Reen Pier
Junior ladies 1st Gurrane 2nd Flesk Valley 3rd Fossa
Fossa Rowing Club making their way to the start line in the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, hosted by Flesk Rowing Club, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Padraig O'Se, Cox, of Sive Rowing Club making their way to the start line in the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, hosted by Flesk Rowing Club, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Stalwarts of rowing, Richard Leane, Flesk Rowing Club, left, and Raymond Coffey, Fossa Rowing Club, at the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, hosted by Flesk Rowing Club, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
U16 Boys 1st Sneem 2nd Flesk Valley 3rd Workmen
Novice Men 1st Templenoe 2nd Cahersiveen 3rd St Brendans RC
Prevet Ladies 1st Joint Sneem/Templenoe 2nd Fossa 3rd Cahersiveen
Prevet Men 1st Templenoe 2nd Fossa 3rd Gurrane
U14 Boys 1st Flesk Valley 2nd Sive 3rd ~Cahersiveen
U18 Girls 1st Flesk valley 2nd Cromane 3rd Valentia
Ma rd3 eviSevet Mix 1st Templenoe 2nd Sive 3rd Fossa
Vet ladies 1st Sneem 2nd Sive 3rd joint Cromane/Templenoe
Vet Men 1st Templenoe 2nd Gurrane 3rd Sive
U12 Boys 1st Joint Cahersiveen/Cromane 2nd Joint Valentia/Callinafercy 3rd Sive
Senior ladies 1st Templenoe 2nd Sneem 3rd Sive
Senior men 1st Templenoe 2nd Reen Pier 3rd Callinafercy
Vet Mix 1st Templenoe 2nd Sive 3rd Reen Pier
Novice ladies 1st Fossa 2nd Cromane 3rd Callainfercy
U16 Girls Flesk Valley 2nd Sive 3rd Joint Cahersiveen/Sive
U12 Girls 1st Sive 2nd Flesk Valley 3rd Cromane
Int Men 1st Fossa 2nd Callinafercy 3rd Sneem
Junior Men 1st Templenoe 2nd Caherdaniel 3rd Gurrane