Flesk Valley review

Aug 19, 2024 07:55 By radiokerrysport
Flesk Valley review
Action from the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, hosted by Flesk Rowing Club, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Templenoe RC, Workmen's RC and Sive RC, powering through the water in the veteran mixed race. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Action from the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals, hosted by Flesk Valley Rowing Club, on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Templenoe RC, Denis O'Donoghue, Centre, happy with his race. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

The water is wide...Action from the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals, hosted by Flesk Valley Rowing Club, on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
The water is wide...Action from the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals, hosted by Flesk Valley Rowing Club, on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

The water is wide...Action from the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals, hosted by Flesk Valley Rowing Club, on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Senior Mixed 1st Templenoe 2nd Templenoe 3rd Reen Pier

U18 Boys 1st Templenoe 2nd Flesk Valley 3rd Flesk Valley

Master Ladies 1st Caherdaniel 2nd Templenoe 3rd Sive

U21 Ladies 1st Flesk Valley 2nd Cahersiveen 3rd Flesk Valley

U14 Girls 1st Cahersiveen 2nd Sive 3rd Valentia

Master Men 1st Templenoe 2nd Templenoe 3rd Reen Pier

Junior ladies 1st Gurrane 2nd Flesk Valley 3rd Fossa

Fossa Rowing Club making their way to the start line in the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, hosted by Flesk Rowing Club, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Mixed reactions ..Action from the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals, hosted by Flesk Valley Rowing Club, on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Padraig O'Se, Cox, of Sive Rowing Club making their way to the start line in the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, hosted by Flesk Rowing Club, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Stalwarts of rowing, Richard Leane, Flesk Rowing Club, left, and Raymond Coffey, Fossa Rowing Club, at the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, hosted by Flesk Rowing Club, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Action from the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, hosted by Flesk Rowing Club, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
U16 Boys 1st Sneem 2nd Flesk Valley 3rd Workmen

Novice Men 1st Templenoe 2nd Cahersiveen 3rd St Brendans RC

Prevet Ladies 1st Joint Sneem/Templenoe 2nd Fossa 3rd Cahersiveen

Prevet Men 1st Templenoe 2nd Fossa 3rd Gurrane

U14 Boys 1st Flesk Valley 2nd Sive 3rd ~Cahersiveen

U18 Girls 1st Flesk valley 2nd Cromane 3rd Valentia

Ma rd3 eviSevet Mix 1st Templenoe 2nd Sive 3rd Fossa

Vet ladies 1st Sneem 2nd Sive 3rd joint Cromane/Templenoe

Flesk Valley in Action at the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, hosted by Flesk Rowing Club, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Callinafercy Rowing Club, in Action at the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, hosted by Flesk Rowing Club, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Fossa Rowing Club and Sive Rowing Club, in Action at the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, hosted by Flesk Rowing Club, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Action from the Kerry Coastal Rowing County Finals on Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, hosted by Flesk Rowing Club, ahead of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation All-Ireland, next weekend in Dingle, County Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Vet Men 1st Templenoe 2nd Gurrane 3rd Sive

U12 Boys 1st Joint Cahersiveen/Cromane 2nd Joint Valentia/Callinafercy 3rd Sive

Senior ladies 1st Templenoe 2nd Sneem 3rd Sive

Senior men 1st Templenoe 2nd Reen Pier 3rd Callinafercy

Vet Mix 1st Templenoe 2nd Sive 3rd Reen Pier

Novice ladies 1st Fossa 2nd Cromane 3rd Callainfercy

U16 Girls Flesk Valley 2nd Sive 3rd Joint Cahersiveen/Sive

U12 Girls 1st Sive 2nd Flesk Valley 3rd Cromane

Int Men 1st Fossa 2nd Callinafercy 3rd Sneem

Junior Men 1st Templenoe 2nd Caherdaniel 3rd Gurrane

