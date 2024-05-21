Advertisement
Sport

Flat card at Cork this evening

May 21, 2024 07:43 By radiokerrysport
There’s an all-flat card at Cork this evening, with the first off at ten-to-5.

Punchestown hosts an eight-race card this afternoon, and the first goes to post there at 1.25.

