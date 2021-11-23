Fixtures to be decided tomorrow; new officers appointed

The CCC of Kerry GAA are to meet tomorrow evening to finalise fixtures including the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Final.

Match details are also to be confirmed for the Championship relegation play-off and the Intermediate Club Football Final.

Terrence Houlihan has been appointed as Kerry GAA Planning & Training Officer, a position previously known as Development Officer.

Áine Ní Shuilleabháin is the new Children's Officer.

Outgoing chairman Tim Murphy has been nominated for Munster Council Vice Chairman.

County Committee was also told last night that Currans will officially be opened by GAA President Larry McCarthy on Saturday December 4th.