Advertisement
Sport

Fixtures to be decided tomorrow; new officers appointed

Nov 23, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrysport
Fixtures to be decided tomorrow; new officers appointed Fixtures to be decided tomorrow; new officers appointed
Share this article

The CCC of Kerry GAA are to meet tomorrow evening to finalise fixtures including the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Final.

Match details are also to be confirmed for the Championship relegation play-off and the Intermediate Club Football Final.

Terrence Houlihan has been appointed as Kerry GAA Planning & Training Officer, a position previously known as Development Officer.

Advertisement

Áine Ní Shuilleabháin is the new Children's Officer.

Outgoing chairman Tim Murphy has been nominated for Munster Council Vice Chairman.

County Committee was also told last night that Currans will officially be opened by GAA President Larry McCarthy on Saturday December 4th.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus