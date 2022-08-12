Fixtures now known for Kerry Ladies Football Championships

Fixtures are now known for the Kerry Ladies Football U13, 15 and 17 Championships.

U13 A Championship

Quarter Finals:

1 Castleisland Desmonds V BYE

2 Cromane V BYE

3 Southern Gaels V Scartaglen

4 MKL Gaels(A) V Abbeydorney

Semi Finals:

1 Cromane V Winner of Quarter Final 3

2 Castleisland Desmonds V Winner of Quarter Final 4

U13 B Championship

Quarter Finals:

1 ISG V Listowel Emmets

2 Annascaul/Castlegregory V Firies

3 Moyvane V Beaufort

4 Fossa V Glenflesk

Semi Finals:

1 Winner of Quarter Final 1 V Winner of Quarter Final 4

2 Winner of Quarter Final 2 V Winner of Quarter Final 3

U13 C Championship

Quarter Finals:

1 Killarney Legion V Kilcummin

2 Laune Rangers (A) V Na Gaeil

3 Dingle V Kerins O Rahilly

4 Brosna/Knocknagoshel V Corca Dhuibhne

Semi Finals:

1 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 2

2 Winner of Quarter Final 4 V Winner of Quarter Final 1

U13 D Championship

Quarter Finals:

1 Ballymac V Beale

2 MKL (B) V Dr Crokes

3 Finuge/St Senans V Laune Rangers(B)

4 Spa V Rathmore

Semi Finals:

1 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 2

2 Winner of Quarter Final 1 V Winner of Quarter Final 4

U15 A Championship

Quarter Finals:

1 Southern Gaels V Scartaglen

2 Cromane V BYE

3 Castleisland Desmonds V Abbeydorney

4 Firies V BYE

Semi Finals:

1 Cromane V Firies

2 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 1

U15 B Championship

Quarter Finals:

1 Fossa V Austin Stacks

2 ISG(A) V Glenflesk

3 Killarney Legion V Na Gaeil

4 Moyvane/Duagh V MKL Gaels

Semi Finals:

1 Winner of Quarter Final 4 V Winner of Quarter Final 1

2 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 2

U15 C Championship

Quarter Finals:

1 Beaufort V Listowel Emmets

2 Ballymac V Kilcummin

3 Corca Dhuibhne V BYE

4 Annascaul/Dingle V Rathmore

Semi Finals:

1 Winner of Quarter Final 2 V Winner of Quarter Final 1

2 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 4

U15 D Championship

Quarter Finals:

1 Laune Rangers V Spa

2 Beale V Finuge/St Senans

3 MKL Gaels (B) V ISG (B)

4 Dr Crokes V Kerins O’Rahilly

Semi Finals:

1 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 2

2 Winner of Quarter Final 1 V Winner of Quarter Final 4

U17 A Championship

Quarter Finals:

1 Southern Gaels V Abbeydorney

2 ISG(A) V Ballymac

3 Cromane V Scartaglen

4 Fossa V Dr Crokes

Semi Finals:

1 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 2

2 Winner of Quarter Final 1 V Winner of Quarter Final 4

U17 B Championship

Preliminary Round Austin Stacks V Killarney Legion

Quarter Finals:

1 Winners of Prelim Rd V Corca Dhuibhne

2 Kilummin V Rathmore

3 MKL Gaels V Kerins O’Rahilly

4 Castleisland Desmonds V Moyvane/Duagh

Semi Finals:

1 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 1

2 Winner of Quarter Final 4 V Winner of Quarter Final 2

U17 C Championship

Preliminary Round:

1 Beale V Beaufort

2 Glenflesk V Firies

Quarter Finals:

1 Winner of Prelim 1(Beale v Beaufort) V ISG(B)

2 Winner of Prelim 2(Glenflesk v Firies) V Laune Rangers

3 Ballyduff V Na Gaeil

4 Listowel Emmets V Annascaul/Dingle

Semi Finals:

1 Winner of Quarter Final 4 V Winner of Quarter Final 2

2 Winner of Quarter Final 1 V Winner of Quarter Final 3

U13 Championship will run as follows:

Sunday 14th August - Quarter Finals

Sunday 21st August - Semi Finals

Sunday 4th September - Finals

U15 Championship will run as follows:

Tuesday 16th August - Quarter Finals

Tuesday 23rd August - Semi Finals

Tuesday 30th August - Finals

U17 Championship will run as follows:

Thursday 18th August - Preliminary Rounds

Thursday 25th August - Quarter Finals

Thursday 1st September - Semi Finals

Thursday 8th September - Finals