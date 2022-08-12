Fixtures now known for Kerry Ladies Football Championships

Fixtures are now known for the Kerry Ladies Football U13, 15 and 17 Championships.
U13 A Championship
Quarter Finals:
1 Castleisland Desmonds V BYE
2 Cromane V BYE
3 Southern Gaels V Scartaglen
4 MKL Gaels(A) V Abbeydorney
Semi Finals:
1 Cromane V Winner of Quarter Final 3
2 Castleisland Desmonds V Winner of Quarter Final 4
U13 B Championship
Quarter Finals:
1 ISG V Listowel Emmets
2 Annascaul/Castlegregory V Firies
3 Moyvane V Beaufort
4 Fossa V Glenflesk
Semi Finals:
1 Winner of Quarter Final 1 V Winner of Quarter Final 4
2 Winner of Quarter Final 2 V Winner of Quarter Final 3
U13 C Championship
Quarter Finals:
1 Killarney Legion V Kilcummin
2 Laune Rangers (A) V Na Gaeil
3 Dingle V Kerins O Rahilly
4 Brosna/Knocknagoshel V Corca Dhuibhne
Semi Finals:
1 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 2
2 Winner of Quarter Final 4 V Winner of Quarter Final 1
U13 D Championship
Quarter Finals:
1 Ballymac V Beale
2 MKL (B) V Dr Crokes
3 Finuge/St Senans V Laune Rangers(B)
4 Spa V Rathmore
Semi Finals:
1 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 2
2 Winner of Quarter Final 1 V Winner of Quarter Final 4
U15 A Championship
Quarter Finals:
1 Southern Gaels V Scartaglen
2 Cromane V BYE
3 Castleisland Desmonds V Abbeydorney
4 Firies V BYE
Semi Finals:
1 Cromane V Firies
2 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 1
U15 B Championship
Quarter Finals:
1 Fossa V Austin Stacks
2 ISG(A) V Glenflesk
3 Killarney Legion V Na Gaeil
4 Moyvane/Duagh V MKL Gaels
Semi Finals:
1 Winner of Quarter Final 4 V Winner of Quarter Final 1
2 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 2
U15 C Championship
Quarter Finals:
1 Beaufort V Listowel Emmets
2 Ballymac V Kilcummin
3 Corca Dhuibhne V BYE
4 Annascaul/Dingle V Rathmore
Semi Finals:
1 Winner of Quarter Final 2 V Winner of Quarter Final 1
2 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 4
U15 D Championship
Quarter Finals:
1 Laune Rangers V Spa
2 Beale V Finuge/St Senans
3 MKL Gaels (B) V ISG (B)
4 Dr Crokes V Kerins O’Rahilly
Semi Finals:
1 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 2
2 Winner of Quarter Final 1 V Winner of Quarter Final 4
U17 A Championship
Quarter Finals:
1 Southern Gaels V Abbeydorney
2 ISG(A) V Ballymac
3 Cromane V Scartaglen
4 Fossa V Dr Crokes
Semi Finals:
1 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 2
2 Winner of Quarter Final 1 V Winner of Quarter Final 4
U17 B Championship
Preliminary Round Austin Stacks V Killarney Legion
Quarter Finals:
1 Winners of Prelim Rd V Corca Dhuibhne
2 Kilummin V Rathmore
3 MKL Gaels V Kerins O’Rahilly
4 Castleisland Desmonds V Moyvane/Duagh
Semi Finals:
1 Winner of Quarter Final 3 V Winner of Quarter Final 1
2 Winner of Quarter Final 4 V Winner of Quarter Final 2
U17 C Championship
Preliminary Round:
1 Beale V Beaufort
2 Glenflesk V Firies
Quarter Finals:
1 Winner of Prelim 1(Beale v Beaufort) V ISG(B)
2 Winner of Prelim 2(Glenflesk v Firies) V Laune Rangers
3 Ballyduff V Na Gaeil
4 Listowel Emmets V Annascaul/Dingle
Semi Finals:
1 Winner of Quarter Final 4 V Winner of Quarter Final 2
2 Winner of Quarter Final 1 V Winner of Quarter Final 3
U13 Championship will run as follows:
Sunday 14th August - Quarter Finals
Sunday 21st August - Semi Finals
Sunday 4th September - Finals
U15 Championship will run as follows:
Tuesday 16th August - Quarter Finals
Tuesday 23rd August - Semi Finals
Tuesday 30th August - Finals
U17 Championship will run as follows:
Thursday 18th August - Preliminary Rounds
Thursday 25th August - Quarter Finals
Thursday 1st September - Semi Finals
Thursday 8th September - Finals