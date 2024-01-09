Fixtures for National Cup finals released

Seven-times Pat Duffy Cup winners UCC Demons will face Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU at 8pm at the National Basketball Arena on Saturday 21st January, while the InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup final between Catalyst Fr. Mathews and Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell will be at 5.30pm on Sunday. Both games will be broadcast live on TG4 and basketballireland.tv.

Current InsureMyVan.ie Super League champions Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig are playing in their first ever Pat Duffy Cup final, while UCC Demons have not lifted the trophy since 2014/2015 season. There will be a new name of the Paudie O’Connor Cup trophy, with Catalyst Fr. Mathews making their Paudie O’Connor Cup final debut, while Gurranabraher Credit Union are playing their first decider since 2019.

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup champions Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, will seek back-to-back titles, when they face Limerick Celtics on Saturday at 1215. That game is followed by the InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ Cup final between Limerick Sport Eagles and UCD Marian, which tips off at 2.30pm.

The InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finals weekend starts off with the InsureMyHouse.ie IWA National Cup, as Rebel Wheels seek their fifth title in a row, if they can overcome South East Swifts at 6pm. At 8.15pm on Friday it’s the InsureMyHouse.ie U18 Men’s Billy Coffey National Cup between Joels Dublin Lions and Phoenix BC.

Saturday’s action begins at 10am with the InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Men’s National Cup between Limerick Celtics and Titans BC, while the InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Women’s National Cup between Waterford Wildcats and Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell is at 4.45pm.

On Sunday FloMAX Liffey Celtics and Portlaoise Panthers play the InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s National Intermediate Cup Competition at 10am. Next up is the InsureMyHouse.ie U18 Women’s National Cup, defending champions Meteors face Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell at 1215.

The InsureMyHouse.ie Men’s National Intermediate Cup Competition is at 2.30pm, when Éanna BC take on Carrick Cruisers, with the weekend finished off with InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup final at 5.30pm.

Tickets for InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finals weekend will go on sale at 1pm on Wednesday 10th January and will be available here. Every game from the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finals weekend will be broadcast live on basketballireland.tv. You can also follow each game on the Swish All Hoops app, with live scores, play-by-play match tracker, stats and more.

Fixtures

InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup final fixtures:

Friday, January 19th

InsureMyHouse.ie IWA National Cup:

1800 Rebel Wheelers v South East Swifts

InsureMyHouse.ie U18 Men’s Billy Coffey National Cup

2015 Joels Dublin Lions v Phoenix BC

Saturday, January 20th

InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Men’s National Cup

1000 Limerick Celtics v Titans BC

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup

1215 Limerick Celtics v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ Cup

1430 Limerick Sport Eagles v UCD Marian

InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Women’s National Cup

1645 Waterford Wildcats v Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell

InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup:

2000 Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU v UCC Demons

Sunday, January 21st

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s National Intermediate Cup Competition

1000 FloMAX Liffey Celtics v Portlaoise Panthers

InsureMyHouse.ie U18 Women’s National Cup

1215 Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell v Meteors

InsureMyHouse.ie Men’s National Intermediate Cup Competition

1430 Éanna BC v Carrick Cruisers

InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup

1730 Catalyst Fr. Mathews v Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell